Girl, eight, leads city sledge clean-up
Eight-year-old leads Norwich sledge trash clean-up

A popular sledging site has been given a clean-up thanks to an eight-year-old girl.

Amelia, from Norwich, was saddened by the litter on the city's Mousehold Heath, so took action to lead a community litter-pick on the site.

  • 05 Mar 2018
  • From the section Norfolk
