'Harry Potter' owl makes rare visit
Video

An Arctic snowy owl, the same species as Harry Potter's post-carrying pal Hedwig in the stories about the boy wizard, has made a rare appearance on the Norfolk coast.

It is the first time the species has been seen in the area for more than 25 years, making the sighting "mega rare", said experts.

  • 12 Mar 2018
