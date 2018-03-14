Car gets stuck in 'sinkhole'

Media player
'Sinkhole' traps car on Norwich road
A car driver and his bride-to-be were left with a sinking feeling after the wheel of their car dropped into hole that opened up in a Norwich road.
"We felt this boom and the car just went into the hole," said shaken passenger Sarah Larter.
14 Mar 2018
