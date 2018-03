Video

An historian has made a life-size replica of a World War One tank in a farmer's shed.

Stephen Wisdom, from Norfolk, created the Renault FT for a new exhibition at the American Museum in Britain, located in Bath.

The tank saw action in 1918 but the model one doesn’t have an engine and can’t move.

Mr Wisdom hopes it will help to educate future generations, calling it a prop for "bringing history to life.”