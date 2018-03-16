'Predator' jailed for sex attack spree

Video

A man has been jailed for life with a minimum terms of 12 years after repeatedly raping an 18-year-old woman on a three-hour crime spree.

Jake Killick, 23, is a "high risk of serious harm to the public", judge Stephen Holt said.

