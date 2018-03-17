Homes 'perilously' near to cliff edge

Video

Residents of 10 seaside chalets "perilously close" to the edge of cliffs have been told to prepare to leave their homes after high winds and tides caused further erosion overnight.

Norfolk Police said six of the properties at Hemsby, Norfolk, had "a very good chance" of going into the sea.

In 2013, tidal storms saw three homes in the village washed away.

Hemsby Lifeboat service warned high tides due at 18:50 GMT and easterly 48mph (77km/h) gusts could do similar damage.