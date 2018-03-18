Video

Drone footage shows evacuated homes in a precarious position on the Norfolk coast, with five most at risk.

Chris Batten, from Hemsby Independent Lifeboat, said one of the chalets in the village was "teetering on the edge of the cliff" after severe weather.

