Mums start Down's syndrome support group
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Down's syndrome Facebook support group started by mums

Eli Taylor and Mason Lee, from Norfolk, have Down's syndrome and have been best friends since they were babies.

Their mums have created a Facebook page to help support families of children with the condition.

The Facebook page is called Best Buddies and their Adventures.

  • 21 Mar 2018
Go to next video: Parents get 'the lucky few' tattoo