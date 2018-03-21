Mums start Down's syndrome support group

Media player
Down's syndrome Facebook support group started by mums
Eli Taylor and Mason Lee, from Norfolk, have Down's syndrome and have been best friends since they were babies.
Their mums have created a Facebook page to help support families of children with the condition.
The Facebook page is called Best Buddies and their Adventures.
21 Mar 2018
