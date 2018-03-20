Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Hemsby cliff-top homes start to collapse
Houses perched on a cliff edge have started to collapse and fall on to the beach below.
The homes at Hemsby on the Norfolk coast became perilously close to the sea after strong winds and high tides caused the sandy cliffs to erode.
-
20 Mar 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window