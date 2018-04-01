Media player
Paralysed man to walk London Marathon wearing exoskeleton suit
A paralysed man is hoping to become the first paraplegic male to walk the London Marathon.
Simon Kindleysides, 34, from Norwich, was diagnosed with a brain tumour in 2013 which left him paralysed from the waist down.
It will take the father-of-three 37 hours to complete the course wearing an exoskeleton suit.
01 Apr 2018
