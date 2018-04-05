Media player
Vicky Barnes: Cyclist's 'struggle' after horrific crash
British sprint cyclist Vicky Barnes has said her training is going "really well" despite being told two years ago she might be paralysed.
The 24-year-old, from Hevingham, Norfolk, broke her neck, back and pelvis in a crash during a race in Rotterdam in January 2016 but has posted a video on Twitter showing her road to recovery.
05 Apr 2018
