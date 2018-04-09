Memorial drive held for crash death teens

Video

Hundreds of friends of three teenagers who were killed in a road crash have held a "memorial drive" to mark the first anniversary of their deaths.

Kyle Warren, 17, Billy Hines, 16, and Dominic O'Neill, 18, died on 5 April 2017 when their car hit a tree and burst into flames in Norfolk.

They were from Harleston, Wortham and Pulham Market respectively.

In January, a coroner ruled that their deaths were the result of a road traffic collision and there was no evidence that drugs, traces of which were found in the driver's system, contributed to the crash.