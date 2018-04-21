Flock: Colouring book celebrates bird life
Colouring book celebrates Norfolk bird life

An artist has illustrated 22 birds that can be found in Norfolk, for a new colouring book called 'Flock'.

Alice Lee created the book for the Norfolk Wildlife Trust. It features birds spotted at Cley Marshes nature reserve.

