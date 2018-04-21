Twitter plea sees boots donated to school

Media player
Twitter plea sees football boots donated to Norwich school
Children at a primary school have been donated more than 70 pairs of football boots after a teacher appealed for help on Twitter.
The boots, including some that were new, were sent to Lakenham Primary School in Norwich.
21 Apr 2018
