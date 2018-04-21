Twitter plea sees boots donated to school
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Twitter plea sees football boots donated to Norwich school

Children at a primary school have been donated more than 70 pairs of football boots after a teacher appealed for help on Twitter.

The boots, including some that were new, were sent to Lakenham Primary School in Norwich.

  • 21 Apr 2018
Go to next video: Designing boots for football's biggest names