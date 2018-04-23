Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Hemsby: Clifftop home destroyed erosion spanning 40 years
Erosion of the cliff at Hemsby, Norfolk, has left 18 homes uninhabitable over the past five years.
About 300m of coastline has been lost since the 1970s.
A Shoreline Management Plan details the estimated levels of erosion over the next 100 years.
-
23 Apr 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttp://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-norfolk-43842584/hemsby-clifftop-home-destroyed-erosion-spanning-40-yearsRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window