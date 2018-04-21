Former porn star: 'I got death threats from IS'

Video

Former porn star Mia Khalifa has said she received death threats from so-called Islamic State after she filmed a porn scene wearing a hijab.

Khalifa, who was raised as Catholic by Lebanese parents, said the idea to wear the hijab came from the film producers.

Speaking to BBC Radio 5 live’s Inzy Rashid and Calum MacDonald, she said death threats came within a week of the film being published online.

Khalifa spent just three months working in the porn industry before leaving in 2015.

This clip is originally from Up All Night on Friday 20 April 2018.