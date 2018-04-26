'My child was seen as a problem'

Media player
Home-schooled child was 'seen as a problem'
Oliver Wood, 15, from Thetford in Norfolk, is one of thousands of children being taught outside of a school.
He is autistic and his mother says this was a "problem" for his former school where he was severely bullied.
Across the UK home-schooling has increased by 40% over three years.
