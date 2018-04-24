Paralysed man walks London Marathon
London Marathon: First paralysed man to walk London route

A man from Norfolk is the first paralysed person to walk the London Marathon.

Simon Kindleysides, from Blofield, is paralysed from the waist down but completed the 26-mile route in 36 hours using a battery-powered exoskeleton suit.

