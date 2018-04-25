Digger used to steal shop cash machine

Media player
Stolen digger used to steal village shop's cash machine
A digger has been used to steal a cash machine in a ram-raid on a convenience store and post office.
It happened in Reepham, Norfolk, at about 03:45 BST on Wednesday.
Police said the stolen machine was then set on fire and the cash machine taken away on a flatbed truck.
25 Apr 2018
