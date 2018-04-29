BGT golden buzzer for father and son

Video

A father and son duo have been given a golden buzzer pass into the Britain's Got Talent live television shows.

Judge Simon Cowell said singer/songwriters Tim and Jack Goodacre, from Norwich, created a "fantastic moment" as they performed their original number The Lucky Ones and buzzed them through.

The pair received a standing ovation from all four judges, with David Walliams adding: "It was just wonderful to see a father and son with this very special connection."