Child visitors welcomed at care home

Children visit Norfolk care home residents
Care home residents in Norfolk are receiving special visitors thanks to a scheme designed to help interaction between generations.
Friend in Deed arranges visits by children, with the aim of alleviating the isolation that can occur among people in care.
12 May 2018
