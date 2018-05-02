Teetering cliff-top homes demolished
Video

Hemsby teetering cliff-top home demolished

Cliff-top chalets on the verge of toppling into the sea due to coastal erosion are being demolished.

Seven homes on The Marrams, in Hemsby, Norfolk, were left uninhabitable when sandy cliffs they were built on washed away in March.

