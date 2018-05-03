Plastic ring stuck around seal's neck

Media player
Seal found with plastic ring around its neck in Norfolk
A seal had a plastic ring removed from around its neck after being found on a Norfolk beach.
The discarded air filter caused a deep wound as the seal grew around it.
03 May 2018
