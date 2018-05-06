Video

The music of Demi Lovato helped one girl overcome suicidal feelings and self harm and inspired her to help others.

The pop singer's songs about her own battle with depression helped 22-year-old Abbie Foster, from Norwich, come to terms with her own feelings.

