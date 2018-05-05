The UK's biggest outdoor tulip crop
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

The UK's biggest outdoor tulip crop grown in Norfolk

A dazzling display of tulips, the largest of its kind in the UK, has created a blaze of colour on the Norfolk landscape.

But the millions of flowers, grown by Belmont Nurseries near King's Lynn, are set for the chop - as the crop is grown for its bulbs rather than cut flowers.

  • 05 May 2018
Go to next video: How to Hanami: Japan's cherry blossom season