Two adventure-seekers are preparing to cross the English Channel on paddleboards in aid of charity.

Estate agent Charlie Graham-Wood and lifeboatman Lewis Gray, both 26, from Norfolk are training for the 23-mile (31km) crossing of the "busiest shipping lane in the world" on inflatable boards, while carrying all their food and drinking water.

They hope to raise more than £5,000 for RNLI Sheringham, where Mr Gray is a volunteer.