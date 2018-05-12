Giant dolls launch arts festival

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Norfolk and Norwich Festival 2018 opens with giant singing dolls
Thousands of people joined in the opening night of the Norfolk and Norwich Festival with a promenade of super-sized musical street theatre through the city centre.
-
12 May 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttp://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-norfolk-44094542/norfolk-and-norwich-festival-2018-opens-with-giant-singing-dollsRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window