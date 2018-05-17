Muddy portrait 'gift' for royal wedding
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Royal wedding 2018: Harry and Meghan portrait on muddy van

An artist has celebrated the marriage of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle by creating a portrait of the couple in the dirt on the back of a white van.

Ruddy Muddy, whose real name is Rick Minns and lives in Norfolk, has a large online following and spends hours creating each piece of "graffilthy" artwork.

  • 17 May 2018
Go to next video: The other wedding dresses: Grace to Catherine