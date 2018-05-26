Media player
Wymondham school pupils flock to run miniature farm
Young children are getting the chance to look after their own lambs and chickens on a Norfolk school's mini farm.
Pupils at Ashleigh Primary School and Nursery in Wymondham are taught some lessons at the farm, learning about the food cycle and their local environment.
26 May 2018
