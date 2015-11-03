Northampton nightclub crush: CCTV shown at inquest

Video

CCTV footage of the Lava and Ignite club has been shown to a jury at an inquest into the deaths of two women.

Nabila Nanfuka, 22, and Laurene-Danielle Jackson, 19, both from London, were killed in the Northampton club in 2011.

A man has told the jury how he battled to save Ms Jackson.

Leonel Oliviera said he pulled her from a tangle of people trapped in a stairway.

Both her and Ms Nanfuka, 22, were found unconscious and died of asphyxia in the 18 October 2011 incident.