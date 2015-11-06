Britain's 'worst speeding offender' jailed after video showed him driving at 192 mph

Video

A man, thought to be Britain's worst speeding offender, has been jailed after filming himself driving at 192mph (309 km/h) on a Northamptonshire road.

Shaun Davis, 42, of Woodpecker Drive, Northampton, was found guilty at Northampton Crown Court of four counts of dangerous driving on roads including the A45, between 2012 and 2014.

Northamptonshire Police said his face could not be seen on the films and he had claimed it was not him on the footage.

After the hearing the charity the Institute of Advanced Motorists (IAM) described Davis' actions as "criminally dangerous".

A Freedom of Information request by the IAM in February revealed Britain's two worst speeders had been caught at 146mph (235 km/h) by speed cameras, both by Kent Police on the M25.