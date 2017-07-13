David Miller murder: Attackers 'humiliated' vulnerable victim

Video

Four homeless street drinkers have been found guilty of killing a "vulnerable" man who was attacked in his own home.

Det Insp Phil Mills said they humiliated and degraded David Miller.

Michael Hallett, 59, Joseph Catlin, 31, and Zena Kane, 36, all of no fixed address, have been jailed for life for murder.

Ian Cuthbertson, 51, of no fixed abode, has been sentenced to seven and a half years for manslaughter.

Hallett was told he would serve at least 23 years, Catlin 18 years and Kane 20 years.

They carried out the attack in June last year using knives, scissors and a rolling pin and his body was found covered in porridge oats and his mother's ashes, which had been in an urn.