Take That star Howard Donald set for Silverstone Classic

Take That star Howard Donald is set to make his racing debut at the Silverstone Classic.

The singer will take part in the Celebrity Challenge Trophy grid racing at the event, due to take place on Saturday and Sunday.

The classic car fan said: "I’m both nervous and excited – it’s my first race and it’s going to be great."

He will line-up alongside other famous faces, including cyclist Jason Kenny and boxer Carl Froch, all armed with equally-matched Austin A30s and A35s.