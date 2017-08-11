Warning after spate of Northamptonshire chip pan fires

Video

The number of kitchen fires in Northamptonshire is on the rise, according to the county's fire and rescue service.

Chip pans and deep fat fryers are to blame for many of the fires.

Between 1 April and 1 July 2017, firefighters attended 63 kitchen fires, a rate which if continued would top the 2016/17 total of 219 kitchen fires.

Lisa Bryan, from the service's Home Safety Team, said one fire - which led to five people being hospitalised - could have had "a far more tragic outcome".