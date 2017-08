Video

A fairy house trail is set to raise money for new church windows.

More than 60 fairy houses will make up the 1.5 mile (2.4km) route in Upper Harlestone on Sunday, 27 August and Bank Holiday Monday, 28 August.

The majority of the houses have been made by Upper Harlestone resident Maxine Adkins, who is hoping the event will raise money for new windows at St Andrew's Church.