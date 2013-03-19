Princess Diana funeral 'my most moving experience' says presenter

Video

Twenty years after her death, a presenter who covered the funeral of Diana, Princess of Wales, said it was the most "moving experience" of his life.

David Saint, who worked for BBC Radio Northampton, covered the funeral live from Althorp in Northamptonshire.

"I was at the gate...with the biggest press corps I've ever seen in my life," he said.

Ordained as an Anglican priest in 1974, he said the day would stay with him forever.