Corby park's litter turned into saleable items

An artist from Scotland has been working with volunteers in Northamptonshire to turn a town's litter into a range of saleable items.

David Blyth is taking part in a project organised by Fermynwoods Contemporary Art in Corby.

He has been litter picking with volunteers in Hazel and Thoroughsale Woods.

Discarded wrappers and bags are then turned into handmade paper, postcards and bookmarks, which may later be sold to raise money for the local woodland volunteer service.