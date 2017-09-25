Strictly's Reverend Richard rocks aisle

Video

Strictly Come Dancing contestant, The Reverend Richard Coles, swapped the dance studio for the aisle of his church in the hope his prayers might be answered for a good score from the judges.

The broadcaster and former pop musician performed for his congregation in Finedon, Northamptonshire, with his professional dancing partner Dianne Buswell.

The two danced a cha-cha-cha on Saturday, with a score of 17 narrowly keeping them off the bottom of the leaderboard.