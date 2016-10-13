Cat missing in Dubai returns to the UK

Video

A cat has been reunited with its UK owners more than two months after going missing at Dubai Airport.

Dinky, a ragdoll cat, was supposed to have been loaded on to a plane to return to Northamptonshire with owners Ian and Sue Lees.

However, when they arrived at Gatwick Airport Dinky's cage was empty.

After pleas on social media, Dinky was found at a rescue centre in Dubai. It is believed he escaped at the airport.