Northampton Hospital rated 'good' by CQC

The Care Quality Commission has rated Northampton Hospital as good.
It was the first inspection at the hospital in three years and included an unannounced visit in August.
Some aspects of the hospital - such as caring for elderly patients, management of emergency care and end of life care - were noted for outstanding practice.
It's a huge turnaround for the hospital, which in 2014 was told it 'required improvement'.
08 Nov 2017
