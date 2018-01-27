Inside a 100-year-old playground factory

Media player
Wicksteed: Inside 100-year-old playground factory
A company that has been building playgrounds since 1918 says they are much safer these days, but little else has changed.
Wicksteed Playgrounds in Kettering still employs more than 100 people.
27 Jan 2018
Northampton
