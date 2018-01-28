Lego makeover for first UK stockist

Media player
Osborne's toy shop gets Lego anniversary makeover
Lego has given a toy shop in Rushden, Northamptonshire, a facelift to celebrate its 60th anniversary.
Osborne's became the first UK stockist of the toy bricks.
28 Jan 2018
