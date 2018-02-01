Media player
Eilidh Johnstone: Blind skier, 10, dreams of Paralympics
Eilidh Johnstone, 10, is blind - and determined to one day make the ParalympicsGB ski team.
The young athlete from Wellingborough, in Northamptonshire, trains in Milton Keynes and says skiing gives her a "feeling of being free".
01 Feb 2018
