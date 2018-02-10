'Being a girl felt more natural'

Media player
'My 40-year secret on my true gender identity'
A woman who underwent gender reassignment surgery has told how she kept her feelings a secret for 40 years.
Claire, from Northampton, said her new life "couldn't be better".
10 Feb 2018
- From the section Northampton
