Grieving dad urges others to 'reach out'

Video

The father of a woman who took her life has urged people to "reach out and talk to somebody" about their problems.

Kayley MacLeod, 21, died in 2016 and had been struggling with mental health issues since she was about 15.

Her father Andrew said he hopes her death will help others in her situation to "find a voice".

If you are feeling emotionally distressed and would like details of organisations which offer advice and support, you can find more information here.