Silverstone Experience: Prince Harry backs young engineers
Prince Harry has visited the Silverstone circuit to officially mark the start of construction of a British motorsport visitor experience.
The project, of which Harry is a patron, is due to open in spring 2019.
During his visit he spoke to young people about the importance of engineering.
08 Mar 2018
