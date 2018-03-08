Prince Harry backs young engineers
Prince Harry has visited the Silverstone circuit to officially mark the start of construction of a British motorsport visitor experience.

The project, of which Harry is a patron, is due to open in spring 2019.

During his visit he spoke to young people about the importance of engineering.

