Drone shows extent of warehouse fire

Aerial footage has been released, showing the extent of the damage caused by a large warehouse fire.

The drone footage, filmed on Monday by Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service, shows the blaze tearing through the warehouse in Daventry.

More than 50 firefighters were called to the building in Parsons Road, which supplies garden centres, at about 23:40 on Sunday. Crews are expected to remain there for the rest of the week.

Northamptonshire Police said a man arrested on suspicion of arson was released on bail, pending further inquiries.