'You expect a council to be run properly'

Media player
Northamptonshire County Council: 'You expect it to be run properly'
Cash-strapped Northamptonshire County Council should be scrapped, according to a report from a government inspector.
People in Northampton city centre have been sharing their thoughts on the authority's financial crisis.
15 Mar 2018
