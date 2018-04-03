Couple recall 'frightening' Easter floods
Couple recall Northampton's 'frightening' Easter flood of 1998

A couple have shared their memories of Northampton's "frightening" floods which killed two people 20 years ago.

Betty and Derek Adams' home was one of 2,500 properties damaged when the River Nene burst its banks on Good Friday, 10 April, 1998.

