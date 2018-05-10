Yoga trapeze an 'upside down flying job'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Yoga trapeze 'upside down flying job' for woman with back injury

A woman unable to work at a desk after spinal surgery has launched a yoga trapeze class.

The fitness trend combines traditional yoga with aerial skills. The group in Kettering, Northamptonshire, is led by instructor Sam Dalton, who says it has helped her recover from her injury.

  • 10 May 2018
Go to next video: No kidding: Goat yoga arrives in UK